Butcombe Group Announces Senior Leadership Promotions with New Chief Experience Officer and Expanded Property Director Role

Butcombe Group has announced two senior leadership changes that will support the business as it continues to drive growth across its whole estate.

From 1st February 2026, Cat Moseley will take on the newly created role of Chief Experience Officer, where she will oversee the group marketing function, alongside her existing leadership of the people team. Since joining the business two years ago, Moseley has made a significant impact, bringing extensive hospitality and branded casual dining experience that will be invaluable as Butcombe Group continues to strengthen its position across pubs, boutique inns and brewing. In her expanded role, Cat will align colleague and customer experience by bringing people strategy and marketing together, to deliver a more joined‑up, consistent experience across the estate.

Alongside this, Richard Maslin will assume the title of Group Property and Commercial Director, taking on additional responsibility for Butcombe Group’s tenanted division. Over nearly six years at the business, Maslin has played a central role in estate planning, investment strategy and major acquisitions and integrations. He also brings deep sector expertise from his wider career across property, operations and commercial leadership in pubs, helping to further strengthen the group’s capabilities in the tenanted and leased sector.

Jonathan Lawson, CEO of Butcombe Group, said: “As we come to the end of a busy and successful year, these appointments further strengthen our senior leadership team and reinforce our commitment to delivering a best‑in‑class experience for both colleagues and customers.

“Cat’s new role reflects the huge impact she has already made across the business, and her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to elevate our people proposition and enhance the guest experience across every part of our estate. Richard has also been a driving force behind our growth, and his expanded remit will ensure we continue to invest in and develop our portfolio. Both Cat and Richard bring exceptional expertise, energy and passion to their roles, and I’m confident they will play a pivotal role in the next phase of our growth.”