VisitEngland Awards For Excellence 2025 Winners Announced

VisitEngland has revealed the winners of its VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2025, highlighting the very best of England’s outstanding tourism industry.

Gold, Silver and Bronze winners have been announced across 17 categories ranging from ‘New Tourism Business of the Year’ and ‘Pub of the Year’ to ‘Business Events Venue of the Year’ and ‘Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year’. The awards were presented at an evening ceremony on 4 June hosted by VisitEngland Advisory Board Chairman Lady Victoria Borwick at the Brighton Dome Corn Exchange.

The prestigious VisitEngland Awards for Excellence have been running for more than 30 years. This year’s winners were selected from hundreds of tourism businesses across England including hotels, self-catering accommodation, B&Bs, glamping operators, attractions, restaurants, pubs and museums, forwarded to the national competition via local and regional competitions across England.

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said:
“These annual Awards are an opportunity to applaud and showcase the businesses and individuals who provide outstanding customer service and continuously improve their products and offer for visitors.

“From a captivating science museum in Merseyside to a fully accessible hotel in Bournemouth, from cow cuddling on a farm in Yorkshire to fine dining in Lancashire, this year’s winners show just how varied and diverse our industry is and what makes it great.

“Competition this year was fierce, reflecting the excellence evident across each category and I congratulate all the 2025 winners, and especially those who won Gold, an achievement cementing their place as the standard bearers of our world-class tourism industry.”

In addition to the 16 core category award winners, three special awards were also presented this year including an ‘Outstanding Contribution to Tourism Award,’ a ‘Travel Content Award’ and a ‘Tourism Superstar Award’.

The Tourism Superstar Award 2025 went to port volunteers the Southampton Saints, a team of 13 welcome ambassadors who greet visitors at the city’s port.

The Outstanding Contribution to Tourism Award went to ‘Railway 200’, the 200th anniversary celebration of the first passenger railway, in recognition of its valuable role in highlighting the importance of our railway heritage and rail travel to domestic and inbound tourism in England.

Tourism is one of England’s largest and most valuable industries, generating about £76 billion annually for the economy in domestic visitor spending.

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award : 

GOLD – Eureka! Science + Discovery(opens in a new tab), Merseyside

Silver – Marsham Court Hotel(opens in a new tab), Dorset

Bronze – The Courtyard(opens in a new tab), Herefordshire

B&B and Guest House of the Year: 

GOLD – Sunnyside Guest House Southport(opens in a new tab), Merseyside

Silver – Abbots Grange Manor House(opens in a new tab), Worcestershire

Bronze – Boscastle House(opens in a new tab), Cornwall

Business Events Venue of the Year:  

GOLD – Keele University Events and Conferencing(opens in a new tab), Staffordshire

Silver – Jodrell Bank Centre for Engagement(opens in a new tab), Cheshire

Bronze – The Glasshouse International Centre for Music(opens in a new tab), Tyne & Wear

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year: 

GOLD – Polmanter Touring Park(opens in a new tab), Cornwall

Silver – Mendip Basecamp(opens in a new tab), Somerset

Bronze – Hippersons Boatyard(opens in a new tab), Suffolk

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award sponsored by Sykes Holiday Cottages(opens in a new tab):

GOLD – Sunnyside Guest House Southport(opens in a new tab), Merseyside

Silver – The Quiet Site(opens in a new tab), Cumbria

Bronze – Battlesteads(opens in a new tab), Northumberland

Experience of the Year: 

GOLD – Cow Cuddling, Dumble Farm(opens in a new tab), East Riding of Yorkshire

Silver – The Wizard Walk of York(opens in a new tab), North Yorkshire

Bronze – Introduction to Sailing, Mylor Sailing School(opens in a new tab), Cornwall

International Tourism Award:

GOLD – The Beatles Story(opens in a new tab), Merseyside

Silver – World of Wedgwood(opens in a new tab), Staffordshire

Bronze – St Mary’s Guildhall(opens in a new tab), West Midlands

Large Hotel of the Year sponsored by Ecclesiastical(opens in a new tab):

GOLD – Mallory Court Country House Hotel & Spa(opens in a new tab), Warwickshire

Silver – Sandburn Hall(opens in a new tab), North Yorkshire

Bronze – Titanic Hotel Liverpool(opens in a new tab), Merseyside

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year sponsored by Raw Charging Network Ltd(opens in a new tab):

GOLD – Black Country Living Museum(opens in a new tab), West Midlands

Silver – National Space Centre(opens in a new tab), Leicestershire

Bronze – Liverpool Football Club Tours & Experiences(opens in a new tab), Merseyside

New Tourism Business of the Year:  

GOLD – Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum & Whisky Distillery(opens in a new tab), Northumberland

Silver – Eureka! Science + Discovery(opens in a new tab), Merseyside

Bronze – Eight at Gazegill(opens in a new tab) by Doug Crampton, Lancashire

Pub of the Year: 

GOLD – The Farmers Arms(opens in a new tab), Devon

Silver – The Blind Bull(opens in a new tab), Derbyshire

Bronze – The Griffin Inn(opens in a new tab), Leicestershire

Self Catering Accommodation of the Year sponsored by Sykes Holiday Cottages(opens in a new tab):

GOLD – Treworgey Cottages(opens in a new tab), Cornwall

Silver – Trevase Cottages(opens in a new tab), Herefordshire

Bronze – Wolf Wood Treehouses(opens in a new tab), Devon

Small Hotel of the Year: 

GOLD – Summer Lodge Country House Hotel(opens in a new tab), Dorset

Silver – Seaham Hall(opens in a new tab), County Durham

Bronze – The Montagu Arms Hotel(opens in a new tab), Hampshire

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year:

GOLD – No.1 Royal Crescent(opens in a new tab), Bath

Silver – King Richard III Visitor Centre(opens in a new tab), Leicestershire

Bronze – Sculpture by the Lakes(opens in a new tab), Dorset

Taste of England Award: 

GOLD – The Cavendish Hotel(opens in a new tab), Derbyshire

Silver – Searcys at The Pump Room(opens in a new tab), Bath

Bronze – The Riverside at Aymestrey(opens in a new tab), Herefordshire

Unsung Hero Award: 

GOLD – Hannah Clapp, Muncaster Castle(opens in a new tab), Cumbria

Silver – Caitlin Brown, The Escape Key(opens in a new tab), Tyne & Wear

Bronze – Andrew Hurley, Avoncroft Museum(opens in a new tab), Worcestershire

Travel Content Award:  

GOLD – Jane Anderson, The i Paper – ‘The UK’s sunniest island vying to become a ‘sauna isle(opens in a new tab)

Silver – Phoebe Smith, The Guardian – ‘Saving the seas one dive at a time in Northumberland(opens in a new tab)

Bronze – Hannah Summers, The Times – ‘The British seaside town at its best (and cheapest) in winter(opens in a new tab)

Tourism Superstar 2025 Award: 

Southampton Saints

Outstanding Contribution to Tourism Award: 

Railway 200