VisitEngland Awards For Excellence 2025 Winners Announced

Share Post Share Email

VisitEngland has revealed the winners of its VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2025, highlighting the very best of England’s outstanding tourism industry.

Gold, Silver and Bronze winners have been announced across 17 categories ranging from ‘New Tourism Business of the Year’ and ‘Pub of the Year’ to ‘Business Events Venue of the Year’ and ‘Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year’. The awards were presented at an evening ceremony on 4 June hosted by VisitEngland Advisory Board Chairman Lady Victoria Borwick at the Brighton Dome Corn Exchange.

The prestigious VisitEngland Awards for Excellence have been running for more than 30 years. This year’s winners were selected from hundreds of tourism businesses across England including hotels, self-catering accommodation, B&Bs, glamping operators, attractions, restaurants, pubs and museums, forwarded to the national competition via local and regional competitions across England.

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said:

“These annual Awards are an opportunity to applaud and showcase the businesses and individuals who provide outstanding customer service and continuously improve their products and offer for visitors.

“From a captivating science museum in Merseyside to a fully accessible hotel in Bournemouth, from cow cuddling on a farm in Yorkshire to fine dining in Lancashire, this year’s winners show just how varied and diverse our industry is and what makes it great.

“Competition this year was fierce, reflecting the excellence evident across each category and I congratulate all the 2025 winners, and especially those who won Gold, an achievement cementing their place as the standard bearers of our world-class tourism industry.”

In addition to the 16 core category award winners, three special awards were also presented this year including an ‘Outstanding Contribution to Tourism Award,’ a ‘Travel Content Award’ and a ‘Tourism Superstar Award’.

The Tourism Superstar Award 2025 went to port volunteers the Southampton Saints, a team of 13 welcome ambassadors who greet visitors at the city’s port.

The Outstanding Contribution to Tourism Award went to ‘Railway 200’, the 200th anniversary celebration of the first passenger railway, in recognition of its valuable role in highlighting the importance of our railway heritage and rail travel to domestic and inbound tourism in England.

Tourism is one of England’s largest and most valuable industries, generating about £76 billion annually for the economy in domestic visitor spending.

VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2025 winners are: