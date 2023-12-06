Visitengland Launches New Accessibility Toolkit For Tourism Businesses

Share Tweet Share Email

VisitEngland has launched its new ‘Accessible and Inclusive Toolkit for Tourism Businesses’ in England.

The toolkit includes practical guidance on providing an inclusive welcome, designing accessible buildings, employing disabled people and creating quality accessibility information.

Tourism Minister Sir John Whittingdale said: “It is the Government’s ambition for the UK to become the most accessible tourism destination in Europe by 2025, as set out in our Tourism Recovery Plan.”

“VisitEngland is playing a crucial role in leading the industry towards achieving this. Its work in this space is respected not just domestically but internationally.

“I very much support the new toolkit and hope for it to become the go-to resource for visitor economy businesses across England.”

Minister for Disabled People Tom Pursglove MP said: “The Government is committed to making disabled people’s lives easier, including through our Disability Action Plan, and this toolkit is another step towards building a more inclusive society where every disabled person can reach their fullest potential.”

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said: “Our research shows that visitors in this important market value clear, concise, accessible information and tourism business want to provide it. We want to support businesses to remove barriers so that visitors with accessibility requirements have the opportunity to enjoy our tourism offer like everyone else.”

“This best-in-class toolkit supports businesses to place accessibility at the centre of their operations, driving improved customer service and their welcome for visitors.”

The free toolkit includes case studies, top 20 tips and downloadable business specific actionable checklists to plan and prioritise improvements, as well as more aspirational technical design guidance.

The toolkit can be accessed at: https://www.visitbritain.org/business-advice/make-your-business-accessible-and-inclusive/visitengland-accessible-and-inclusive

About 30 organisations, including some of the leading disability charities and tourism and hospitality trade associations, have had input into the development of the toolkit, which has been launched in the run up to the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on 3 December 2023.