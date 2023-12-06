Ringwood Brewery To Close

Share Tweet Share Email

Photo Credit: © Clive Perrin and licenced for reuse under cc-by-sa 2.0

Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company has announced it plans to close the Ringwood Brewery after the company was unable to find a buyer for the Ringwood site and brand since putting it up for sale in June 2023, just over three years after Carlsberg merged with Marston’s.

In 2007, Ringwood was purchased by Marston’s for £19.2 million. Marston’s disposed of its brewing operations in 2020, selling assets to a joint venture with the Carlsberg Group to create the Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company

CMBC said the brewery and shop, located in Hampshire on the edge of the New Forest, would close from January next year

Production of Ringwood’s brands, which include Razorback, Old Thumper, Forty Niner and Boondoggle, would move to other breweries in the CMBC network, it said.

Ten employees would be impacted by the move, and would be consulted on the proposals “over the coming weeks”, CMBC said.

“Having, over the last six months, been unable to secure a sale of our Ringwood Brewery operation in Hampshire, we have made the difficult decision to announce our intention to close the site,” said CMBC chief executive Paul Davies. “We are incredibly proud of the effort and dedication of our people at Ringwood Brewery – our priority now is to support colleagues affected by the proposals through the consultation period, which has now begun.”

CMBC had announced in June that it was putting the Ringwood Brewery up for sale after determining the level of investment required to sustain and update the site would be too large.