VisitEngland Rolls Out ‘Escape the Everyday’ Campaign to Boost City-Breaks this Spring

VisitEngland has launched the next phase of its domestic ‘Escape the Everyday’ campaign, to encourage short-breaks to English cities this spring and early summer.

The £1 million ‘Enjoy an English city break this spring’ campaign is putting the spotlight on the quality destinations, visitor attractions and experiences on offer across England’s cities, to build back demand for domestic breaks and boost consumer confidence in taking trips.

The campaign also aims to support cities, city attractions and regional gateways, hit hard by the lack of international visitors and their spending.

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said: “With the weather warming up and spring in the air, now is a great time to connect with loved ones on a short break in England. Whether you are looking to experience England’s rich history, stay at an eco-friendly retreat, or discover hidden foodie gems, our cities have attractions, tours and experiences to suit all interests. Businesses are eager to see visitors and we want everyone to get involved, book a short-break to our cities and kick-start the tourism season.”

The digital, partner-led campaign kicks off this week and runs through to 31 March with content on LADbible, and its sister channel UNILAD, and Buzzfeed showcasing activities and experiences in English cities including Bath, Birmingham, Brighton, Bristol, Cambridge, Coventry, Exeter, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Newcastle, Norwich, Oxford, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Sheffield and York.

The campaign will run across the partners’ digital channels, including Instagram and Facebook, with city-focused content ranging from short films and articles to interactive city guides, city ‘show reels’ and city story quizzes, to encourage visitors to discover more and explore further.

Visitors will also be able to scan LADbible QR code ‘stickers’ in locations across 10 cities to learn more about the local activities and experiences on offer. Local businesses will also be able to join in using the QR codes as window stickers to support visitors discover what each city has to offer.

City-inspired content is also running across VisitEngland’s digital channels highlighting sustainability, connecting with loved ones and looking ahead to unmissable 2022 events. A dedicated Escape the Everyday hub on VisitEngland.com is also featuring ideas, experiences and activities on what to see and do across England’s cities. The campaign is also highlighting the landmark events taking place across England’s cities this year from HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games to UNBOXED: Creativity in the UK and the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022.

Tourism businesses, visitor attractions and destinations are also encouraged to get involved with the campaign, with a new industry toolkit that can be adapted to promote local experiences available here.

VisitEngland has estimated the loss in domestic tourism spending in England, in 2020 and 2021 combined, to be more than £77 billion.