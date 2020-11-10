Wadworth To Sell 21 Pubs

Wadworth has today confirmed that it has exchanged contracts for the sale of 21 pubs to Liberation Group (owners of Butcombe Brewing Co) for an undisclosed sum.

Charles Bartholomew, Chairman of Wadworth says “I can confirm that we have exchanged contracts to sell 21 pubs to the Liberation Group. We are working with our teams in each pub to enable the seamless transition to Liberation to take place over the next 4 weeks. I would like to sincerely thank all of our people in these 21 pubs for their significant contribution to Wadworth over many years. All Wadworth employees in the Managed sites will transfer to Liberation under TUPE. I am in no doubt that these pubs will continue to thrive under their new ownership and remain central to the local communities that they serve”.

Jonathan Lawson, CEO, Liberation Group says “We are delighted to be welcoming the teams of these fantastic pubs to join Liberation Group and Butcombe Brewing Co. We have worked closely with Wadworth to ensure that the sites we’re bringing into the Liberation Group family are the best fit for us and that the transition is smooth and successful. With the support of Caledonia, our ultimate shareholder, we look forward to maximising the opportunities we believe these sites present via a blended approach to the offer and environment of these pubs delivered by their great teams.”