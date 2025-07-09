Warmer Weather Boost Youngs Trading

Share Post Share Email

Pub company Young’s has expressed confidence in the coming year following its latest trading statement for the 14 weeks from 1 April 2025 to 8 July 2025 in advance of the Annual General Meeting.

The statement reports that the strong trading momentum announced in its full year results on 5th June 2025 has continued.

Revenue for the first 14 weeks of the financial year beginning 1st April 2025 is up 6.6% in total and 7.0% on a like-for-like basis against last year.

This performance has benefitted from long periods of warm and sunny weather during spring and early summer, supporting growth particularly in pub gardens and riverside pubs.

These results they have said are even more pleasing when measured against the prior year comparator, which benefitted from the significant positive impact of EURO24 Championship on performance in June and early July.

The company said it remains confident about the year ahead, despite the well-publicised challenges faced by our industry and will continue to invest in its estate and have already completed several schemes to take advantage of the summer trading period.

Simon Dodd, CEO of Young’s, commented:

“We are delighted to be reporting excellent trading over the first quarter of the new financial year, particularly against such a strong comparator. Young’s pubs are thriving, and our strategy of employing the very best teams, and maintaining a premium, well-invested and differentiated estate, continues to deliver industry leading results. Our business is performing well, and we are confident about the year ahead.”