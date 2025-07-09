Bidfood Highlights The Importance Of Building A More Sustainable, Efficient And Resilient Industry

Share Post Share Email

As caterers across the UK hospitality foodservice industry have faced numerous challenges from rising costs and inflation, staff shortages, skill gaps, sustainability pressures, and a wave of new legislation, Bidfood has unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at supporting a more sustainable, efficient and resilient industry to combat these issues, in an event focusing on carbon management, warehouse operational technology and pub sector support.

While research has shown that 27% of consumers think the government is responsible for ensuring food and drink eaten out of home is sustainable, 32% believe this responsibility lies with the venue, and 16% with suppliers[1], emphasising the need for collaboration across the supply chain to improve foodservice.

During Bidfood’s event, called ‘What’s Cooking at Bidfood?, the wholesaler revealed its plans to equip customers with the right tools and insights to make informed decisions around their carbon footprint, as well as the progress it’s made working with climate intelligence company, CarbonCloud.

The event also emphasised the need to address issues of food waste and water usage within foodservice, with Bidfood’s Development Chefs and Sustainability Team announcing the launch of a new food waste recipe book, ‘Waste not, saves lots’, with 15 recipes and expert guidance to help customers cut costs and utilise food waste.

The day also showcased steps the wholesaler has implemented to enhance the customer experience through technology. In partnership with software developers, CSD, Bidfood has created a host of bespoke software systems and a tracking tool to reduce stock waste, increase warehouse efficiency and fulfil more customer orders.

Bidfood has also improved its customer delivery notifications with ‘Smart Alerts’. Previously, customers could sign up for text or email alerts, informing them when a driver leaves a depot, with a link to a map to track them on their route. Now, customers will receive a notification when their delivery is next, and another when their order has arrived on site.

Finally, ‘What’s Cooking at Bidfood’ concluded with a focus on Bidfood’s suite of pub support. Having launched The Interactive Pub earlier this year, Bidfood spotlighted a series of innovative solutions for menus, upskilling staff and competitive socialising to empower pub operators and increase footfall.

Tim Adams, Sales and Marketing Director at Bidfood, said: “As the foodservice industry navigates mounting pressures from sustainability demands to operational challenges, we believe the future lies in smarter, more collaborative solutions.

“Through initiatives like our carbon labelling project with CarbonCloud, cutting-edge warehouse tech with CSD, and our brand-new food waste recipe book, we’re empowering our customers to drive meaningful change, reduce waste, cut costs and build further resilience. Together, we can shape a more efficient future for foodservice and be a positive force for change.”