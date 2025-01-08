Warwickshire Hotel Appoints New General Manager Ahead Of Exiting 2025 Transition Plans

Share Post Share Email

A boutique Warwickshire hotel has appointed a new General Manager as it prepares for an exciting 2025 under a new hospitality brand.

Billesley Manor, near Stratford-upon-Avon, has welcomed Jason Mayglothling as its new General Manager as it plans to transition to being a Marriott Tribute Portfolio hotel in April.

With extensive experience in hospitality and a focus on food and beverage, Jason is well-positioned to lead the hotel into its next phase of development. His previous roles include leadership positions at Mercure Stratford-upon-Avon Shakespeare Hotel, The Bank House Hotel in Worcester, and the St James’s Hotel Group in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Having just started his new role, Jason’s immediate priority is to oversee the hotel’s transition to the Marriott group, guiding his team through the change and ensuring the hotel’s high service standards are maintained, while aligning with Marriott’s values and expectations.

The appointment comes after Billesley Manor announced in September that it would be managed by TROO Hospitality, a business management consultancy that specialises in high-end hospitality, as it seeks to build on its reputation as a premier destination for weddings, events, and leisure stays.

Speaking on joining Billesley Manor, Jason said:

“I’m thrilled to take on the role of General Manager at such a stunning hotel in a fantastic location. Having worked in the area, I’ve long admired Billesley Manor for its great team and exceptional service, and I’m excited to now be a part of that. My goal is to elevate an already outstanding property to new heights and one of my immediate focuses will be ensuring a seamless transition as we prepare for the introduction of Marriott in April.”

He continued: “I’ve been in hospitality for many years with a background rooted in food and beverage, which gives me a strong operational understanding of what it takes to create great guest experiences. I’m always looking for new ways to stay ahead of industry trends and challenges, particularly in recruitment, which I see as an exciting opportunity to bring fresh, young talent into the industry. I’m also keen to reconnect with local businesses and stakeholders to ensure we’re meeting our corporate and social responsibilities within the community.”