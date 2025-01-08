Licensees of Cambridge’s Famous Portland Arms Pub Celebrate 20 Year Anniversary

Share Post Share Email

Greene King Pub Partners, the leased, tenanted and franchise division of Greene King, has celebrated the 20th anniversary of one of its Partners.

Steve and Hayley Pellegrini – landlord and landlady of The Portland Arms on Chesterton Road in Cambridge – are celebrating their 20th anniversary running the pub.

The pub, operated by Steve and Hayley in partnership with pub owner Greene King, is famous in Cambridge and beyond as an iconic grassroots music venue.

Steve and Hayley took over The Portland Arms in 2004 and in that time have turned it into the renowned music venue it is today, winning numerous industry awards along the way.

With its incredible 200-capacity gig room complete with an impressive PA stage and bar facilities, the pub has hosted the likes of Ellie Goulding, Paulo Nutini, Mumford & Sons, Wolf Alice and Two Door Cinema Club over the years on their journeys to stardom. Most recently hosting breakthrough acts such as The Last Dinner Party who shortly after won the BBC Sounds of 2024 poll.

But it is the role in the local community that provides a welcoming space for all kinds of groups and activities, from theatre productions, comedy and dance to working with groups such as Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge University school of music and Perse School to give young performers their first steps onto a live stage.

They also host numerous charity and fundraising events and shows for local good causes throughout the year.

As well as its famous gig room, The Portland Arms also prides itself on being a traditional pub serving fine real ales, specialty beers from around the world, cocktails, extensive low & no range and Artisan Pizza from ‘Oscar’s Lockdown Pizza’ in a cosy, friendly setting.

The Saloon Bar at the heart of the pub features a fireplace, original wood panelling and an open-plan layout where pub goers can enjoy food and bar snacks.

For those just looking for a quieter area to drink, The Public Bar provides a cosier space with free to play retro games such as Pacman and pinball and access to the pub’s courtyard garden with heated seating areas for the winter and sun trap for the summertime.

In recognition of Steve and Hayley’s 20 years at The Portland Arms, Greene King Pub Partners Managing Director Dan Robinson alongside Business Development Manager Andy Swift and Operations Director Phil Arnold presented them with a specially made plaque and certificate to display at the pub.

Steve and Hayley Pellegrini, operators of The Portland Arms, said:

“We are delighted to receive this plaque in recognition of our 20 years at The Portland Arms!

“From day one, our vision has been to make The Portland the place to go in Cambridge for grassroots live music and over the years we have been so proud to build a loyal following and growing reputation both in Cambridge and across the country.

“We have welcomed many acts to perform on our stage over the last two decades, some of whom have gone on their pathway to fame. We along with the promoters who make these gigs possible always try to support new and emerging talent and it is always so rewarding to see musicians who perform here at The Portland go on to reach such great success!

“As well as our live music, we still pride ourselves on being a traditional pub –so when there isn’t a band playing, we are still that hub for the local community, serving great food, real ale and craft beer.

“The last 20 years have been an absolute privilege, serving the local community and supporting upcoming artists on their pathway to fame. Here is to more of the same in the next 20 years!”

Dan Robinson, Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners, said:

“I am deeply honoured to present this plaque to Steve and Hayley, and recognise their 20 years at the helm of The Portland Arms.

“The Portland Arms is not just a great pub, it is an institution. It’s reputation as a grassroots music venue is goes beyond Cambridge even. Steve and Hayley deserve full credit for turning it into the famous venue it is today – and I am sure will continue to be for decades to come.

“Cheers to you Steve and Hayley!”