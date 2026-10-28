Weather Doesn’t Dampen Spirits of Wellbeing Walkers in Bristol

Share Post Share Email

Some wild and wicked weather failed to dampen the spirits of hardy hospitality staff who braved the elements for the annual Walk for Wellbeing in Bristol.Around 20 walkers toured some of central Bristol’s most spectacular scenes, from the historic harbourside to the iconic Clifton Suspension Bridge, raising – so far – around £1,200 in the process.

Now in their seventh year, Walk for Wellbeing events take place through October at a number of different locations in the UK, but this was the second year that a Bristol-specific one, hosted by the Bristol Hoteliers Association, has taken place.

The events raise money for the Hospitality Action charity, which supports hospitality workers who have mental health issues, through in-person and telephone counselling and the provision of emergency grants for those who need them.

Ahad Vahabzadeh, from the BHA, said: “The Walk for Wellbeing is a wonderful example of what we can achieve when Bristol’s hospitality community comes together for a cause that truly matters.

“Hospitality Action provides vital support to people across our industry when they need it most, and we are incredibly proud to help raise funds and awareness for this important charity.

“A huge thank you to everyone who took part – especially considering the fact that the weather was not kind – and to those who donated, volunteered and supported the event.

“Together, we are making a real, positive, difference to the wellbeing of our hospitality colleagues and their families.”