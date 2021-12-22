Welsh International Culinary Championships Set to Return in 2022

The three-day Welsh International Culinary Championships (WICC) is set to return in February next year.

The event will be held from February 22-24 at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s campus in Rhos-on-Sea and will run alongside the National and Junior Chef of Wales contests.

The event includes competitions to suit every level of experience, covering omelettes to Welsh Lamb, vegetable cuts to Ultimate Cupcakes. In addition, the WICC plays host to the Major International Challenge and, for the first time, the Riso Gallo Young Risotto Chef Challenge.

The competitions for chefs and front of house learners traditionally attract students from colleges across Wales and England.

Entries for all the WICC competitions, including the National and Junior Chef of Wales contests, must be received by January 31, 2022. Entry forms can be downloaded from the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) website https://www.culinaryassociation.wales/competitions.