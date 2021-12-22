Liverpool Chef Provides Festive Cheer on a Plate

Great British Menu star and executive head chef at Lu Ban, Dave Critchley, is serving up some Christmas cheer to families across Liverpool, with specially created Christmas Dinner boxes.

The initiative, which is supported by Brakes, will see Dave and his team provide the ingredients for a perfect Christmas dinner with all the trimming, with step-by-step cooking instructions bringing some Christmas joy to families who are struggling to put food on the table.

Dave has worked throughout the pandemic to support families across the Liverpool area helping thousands of local people and the latest initiative, which is supported by donations of food from Brakes, will see 200 families receive food boxes over the Christmas period.

Dave Critchley said: “Providing the Christmas dinner boxes is designed not only to ease the burden on families facing financial difficulties, but also to provide a sense of normality. They can cook a great meal and enjoy it together. This year has been a tough time for some many people, so we’ve tried to do our bit to help.”

John Mitchell, Brakes Account Manager added: “When Dave reached out to me, I was delighted that we could help. He’s done such a fantastic job in helping our community and is an inspiration to those around him. We’re proud to have played a small part in making this possible.”

Further information on WellFed, which was set up by Dave Critchley to help feed communities in Liverpool affected by poverty, can be found at wellfedbox.co.uk