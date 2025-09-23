Dalata Team Cycles 500km From London to Amsterdam in Aid of Leukaemia Care

Share Post Share Email

Six colleagues from Dalata Hotel Group swapped hotel lobbies for saddles this month, taking on the London to Amsterdam Cycle Challenge to raise vital funds and awareness for Leukaemia Care, the UK’s leading blood cancer support charity.

The team, from Dublin, Cork and Leeds, set off from central London on 17 September, before pedalling through the English countryside, crossing the Channel and cycling into Amsterdam four days later – covering almost 500km in total.

The challenge was part of Dalata’s three-year charity partnership with Leukaemia Care, announced in June 2025. The partnership forms a key part of Dalata’s wider ‘Difference Makers’ initiative, which aims to raise over €1 million by 2028 for health and wellbeing charities across the UK and Ireland.

Dermot Crowley, CEO, Dalata Hotel Group, said: “At the heart of our charity partnerships are Dalata’s Difference Makers – passionate colleagues who go above and beyond to support important causes. This cycle is another brilliant example of our people making a difference in the communities. We are hugely proud of our team and were with them in spirit, through every kilometer on their journey.”

Colin Dyer, chief executive of Leukaemia Care, added: “We are delighted that Dalata colleagues stepped up to the challenge of cycling from London to Amsterdam. Every kilometre they covered helped raise vital funds and awareness to ensure that nobody has to face a blood cancer diagnosis alone. Their efforts will make a real difference to patients and families across the UK.”

Catriona Delaney, group general manager, UK North & Europe, said: “I see first-hand the incredible dedication of our hotel teams as they raise funds for Leukaemia Care. As a senior leader, I wanted to match their commitment by tackling the challenge of cycling to Amsterdam.”

Niall Macklin, head of acquisitions, said: “I have led the Great Dalata Cycle in Ireland in previous years, motivated by personal loss. It has always been an incredible experience that raised significant funds. I thoroughly enjoyed this new challenge.”

Shane Casserly, deputy CEO, said: “I have joined Niall, Catriona and colleagues on the Great Dalata Cycle in previous years and it is always a brilliant and memorable experience. I am very proud of the impact our partnerships – including with Leukaemia Care – have made, and I was delighted to be part of this challenge.”