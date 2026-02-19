Wetherspoon To Open Pub At The University Of Surrey

Share Post Share Email

The University of Surrey is to open a Wetherspoon pub on the site of its current bar, located on its main campus.

The venue takes its name from Sir Ronald Wates, whose family funded and constructed the original building. The Wates family gave permission for the pub to carry his name, continuing their long association with the University.

The pub is set to open mid-May 2026 and will be open for the public to use.

Wetherspoon’s chief executive John Hutson said:

“We are delighted that a Wetherspoon pub is to open at the University of Surrey.

“We are confident that it will prove popular with students as well as members of the public and be a great addition for the university.”

University of Surrey chief operating officer, Will Davies, added: “We wanted to give our community a pub-style venue that could offer genuine value for money alongside quality.

Wetherspoon’s model means students can get a full breakfast for less than five pounds. The Wetherspoon franchise gives us their pricing power and supply chain efficiency whilst allowing us to offer a great experience for our students and staff.”