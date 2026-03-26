Wetherspoon to Open Two Pubs at Barcelona Airport

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J D Wetherspoon is to open two pubs at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona – El Prat airport.

It follows on from the opening of the company’s first pub in Spain at Alicante Airport (February 2026).

The first of the two pubs is set to open at Terminal 1 in September 2026 and the second, in Terminal 2 in January 2027. They are both airside.

The pubs, as yet unnamed, will have a combined customer area of more than 5,700 square foot (530 square metres) and have room for almost 600 customers.

They will be operated by Ibersol Group, one of the largest franchised brand operators in Spanish and Portuguese travel.

The pubs will be open seven days a week from 5am to 11pm.

Food will be served at all times up to an hour before closing.

The menu will include many meals available in Wetherspoon pubs in the UK, including breakfast dishes, burgers and pizzas, as well as local dishes.

The pubs will be partly-carpeted with an individual carpet design and also serve real ale.

Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin said: ” We are delighted to have secured two fantastic sites at Barcelona airport.

“In the short time since opening our pub at Alicante airport has proven popular with travellers and we are confident we can replicate that at our two new pubs in Barcelona.

“We aim to open a number of pubs overseas in the coming months and years, including those at airports.”