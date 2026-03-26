Chesham’s Longest-Serving Publican Receives Prestigious Award

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Chesham’s longest-serving licensee – Jane Clarke of The Pheasant on Waterside – has received a prestigious award to mark her 30th anniversary at the helm.

The Dedication Award was presented by the pub’s owners – Star Pubs – in recognition of the contribution Jane has made to the community and The Pheasantover the last three decades.

When Jane first stepped into The Pheasant in 1996 it was tired and needed some TLC. Recalls Jane: “I’d been looking for a pub in the area for some time. Though The Pheasant was in a sorry state I thought straightway ‘wow, this is it’. It just felt rightand like a comfortable pair of slippers.”

Jane immediately set about getting The Pheasant flying again. As well as redecorating, adding pool and darts and overhauling the carpark, she developed a stunning waterside garden on the banks of the River Chess, which runs behind the pub. Complete with a children’s play area and covered patio, it is a popular spot on sunny days.

Whilst other trends have come and gone, Jane has kept the traditional feel of The Pheasant that she fell in love with 30 years ago.

As a local hub, The Pheasant is a highly valued meeting place for residents where the emphasis is on talking, socialising and enjoying a perfect pint. People of all ages mix, and multiple generations of some families are amongst its loyal followers, aswell as regulars who have been coming in since Jane took the reins. Jane and her team know most customers by name and just how they like their favourite tipple served, right down to the number of ice cubes and the type of glass.

During Jane’s tenure, The Pheasant has contributed to the wider community, raising thousands of pounds for charity and funding a neighbourhood defibrillator positioned at the front of the pub. It also provides space for local good causes and organisations to hold their meetings.

Says Jane: “I never thought I’d be here this long. I’ve loved every minute and have no plans to ‘call time’. It’s all down to my fantastic regulars. I see myself as a custodian of The Pheasant – the customers make a pub and they’re a brilliant bunch. There’s lots of laughter every day, it’s tremendously uplifting. People share in each other’s celebrations and happiness and support each other through the tragedies and hard times, too. This award is just as much for my customers and staff; I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Adds Star Pubs & Bars area manager Max Allen: “It’s a great honour to present this award to Jane. Thanks to her stewardship and commitment, The Pheasant has stood the test of time and is a much-loved focal point of Waterside life. It’s a tremendous achievement to keep a pub thriving for 30 years, and it speaks volumes about Jane’scustomer service.”