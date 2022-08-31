Wetherspoon Vows to Remain at All Times in Wake of Energy Crisis

Share Tweet Share Email

Pub operator J D Wetherspoon will keep its 851 pubs and 57 hotels open for their normal hours – despite the impact of rising energy costs on the hospitality sector.

The company’s outlets are spread across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

The average trading hours of each of the pubs are from 8am until midnight seven days a wek.

Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin said:

“We are aware of reports that say some pubs might be forced to close or only open certain hours.

“We understand the very difficult predicament that some pubs and restaurants face with hugely rising overheads including, but not only, energy costs.

“We fully respect the difficult decisions that some pubs and restaurants will have to make but Wetherspoon is committed to keeping all our pubs and hotels open for their normal hours.”