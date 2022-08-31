Guild of Beer Writers Annual Competition Extended to 12 September

Share Tweet Share Email

The Guild of Beer Writers is extending the deadline for its annual awards to 12 September, giving writers, bloggers, filmmakers and other communicators extra time to submit. Entrants who submit their work from the past year stand to join the winners’ podium in November, and take a share of the highest-ever prize fund of £18,500.

There are a record 16 categories this year including new awards for communication about diversity and cider.

For details of all award criteria and how to enter, visit https://www.beerguild.co.uk/awards/.

All entries will be judged on how well they further the Guild’s mission “to extend public knowledge and appreciation of beer and pubs”. Judging is carried out by a panel of writers, communicators and industry experts chaired by Pete Brown, current Beer Writer of the Year, comprising: Mitch Adams, Beer Sommelier and beer buyer at Euroboozer; Molly Davis, head of communications at the BII; Claire Dodd, travel and drinks writer; Matt Eley, communications consultant and former editor of Inapub magazine; Fergus Fitzgerald, production director at Adnams; Kelly McCarthy CBII, licensee of the Old Sun Inn in Yorkshire; John Mitchinson, co-founder of crowfunding publishers Unbound; Ned Palmer, cheesemonger and author and Michelle Perrett, industry journalist and communications expert.

The Guild will publish a shortlist for all categories in November, and winners and runners up for each will be unveiled at the Awards Dinner on 23rd November. One category winner will go on to win the overall Beer Writer of the Year Award and the Guild also will also name its Brewer of the Year, sponsored by SIBA, based on votes cast by Guild members.

This year’s categories are:

• Best Commissioned Beer Writing, sponsored by Greene King

• Best Beer Communicator, Regional Media, sponsored by Adnams

• Best Book about Beer or Pubs, sponsored by HEINEKEN

• Best Audio Beer Communication, sponsored by Asahi UK

• Best Video Beer Communication, sponsored by St Austell Brewery

• Best Communication about No and Low Alcohol Beer, sponsored by Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I

• Best Communication about Sustainability in Beer and Pubs, sponsored by Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company

• Best Communication about Beer and Travel, sponsored by VISITFLANDERS

• Best Communication about Pubs, sponsored by Shepherd Neame

• Best Newcomer to Beer Communication, sponsored by Fuller, Smith & Turner

• Best Citizen Beer Communicator, sponsored by Krombacher

• NEW: Guild Award for Best Communication About Diversity in Beer

• NEW: Best Communication About Cider

• Best Beer Business Communication

• Best Self-Published Beer Writing

• Best Corporate Beer Communication