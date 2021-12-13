What Does The Future Hold With The Omicron Variant?

It would be fair to say that our beloved hospitality industry has taken a hammering in the last 20 months. Most businesses have been closed or offered limited services.The long-term effect on the supply chain, staff, landlords still has not been truly felt.

Just as we thought, and felt, it was safer and had begun to look forward to a happy, healthy and busy festive season, out of the shadows loomed a new variant, Omicron.

First recorded in South Africa, the omicron variant is a mutation of COVID-19 that was reported to The WHO on the 24th of November 2021. By the 27th of November the UK government had started introducing restrictions on both travel and how the population mixed. Up until the 6th of December 2021 it has now been reported in 38 countries.The full effects of omicron are still not known, and we expect within the next week, that the scientific community can provide us clearer answers.

What do we think the near future holds with the new omicron variant? Hospitality, was not one of the settings in which masks became compulsory on the 30th of November. Giving us a glimmer of Christmas spirit, the industry might be spared some of the unusual and devastating restrictions that were faced this time last year.