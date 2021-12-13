How to Maximise Restaurant Revenue this Christmas

With the Christmas spirit in full swing and preparations for the big day underway, consumers are looking forward to a festive holiday season filled with meals with family, friends and colleagues.The hospitality industry has an invaluable opportunity to take full advantage of the fast-approaching party season and end the year on a high by maximising revenue this December. From putting together the perfect holiday menu to enhancing promotional marketing, there are various steps restaurants can take to ensure that they keep patrons and profit margins happy this season.

CREATING THE PERFECT CHRISTMAS MENU

A well-executed winter menu is an excellent way to drive direct reservations while keeping guests in the festive spirit. Regardless of whether you are offering an entire Christmas set menu, or a couple of carefully selected seasonal specials, it is important for restaurants to get creative and showcase some seasonal flair.While crowd-pleasing classics will always have their place on the menu, catering to more adventurous palettes can be a great way for restaurants to draw in new customers. Here are some classic promotional Christmas menu ideas that you can ask your chefs to get creative with:

Christmas Eve “Feast of Seven Fishes”

Modern twists on classics like Brussels sprouts and cranberry sauce Show-stopping roast ham, turkey, or duck (or even a three bird roast!) Home-smoked salmon for New Year’s celebrations

Since Christmas is the perfect time for a tipple, providing customers with an exciting range of festive drink options is an equally lucrative opportunity to increase sales. Putting a unique twist on an eggnog, mulled wine, or some non-alcoholic punch is a sure-fire way to tempt guests to indulge and spend a little extra over the holiday season. As beverages often play a crucial role in upselling, offering patrons a welcoming pre-dinner glass of champagne, a seasonal cocktail, or some wine to accompany their cheeseboard are a few easy ways to maximise takings.