Prospect Pubs & Bars takes on Third Star Lease – The Cambria in Camberwell

Multiple operator, Prospect Pubs & Bars has taken on the lease of The Cambria in Camberwell and is undertaking a £600,000+ upgrade of the pub with Star Pubs & Bars. It is the third Star Pubs & Bars pub that Prospect Pubs & Bars has taken on in 16 months taking its estate to six sites in total.

Closed since December 2019, building work has started at The Cambria with a reopening date scheduled for late March 2022.

The Cambria will undergo a full top-to-toe revamp to bring the much loved pub back to life. Alongside the necessary updates to expand the kitchen, the pub will also benefit from a number of structural changes to enhance the pub’s layout, creating new and areas to drink, dine and entertain. The eclectic design reflects the pub’s colourful, up-and-coming neighbourhood, whilst providing the warmth expected of a neighbourhood local.

Mark Draper, director of Prospect Pubs and Bars says: “This is now our third site operating with Star Pubs & Bars, following the successful re-opening of The Victoria and The Blue Ball in Surrey. We value the support they offer us in terms of helping us expand and drive our business, whilst they can be assured the sites they work with us on are in safe hands operationally, with a shared vision of embedding them back to their rightful place at the heart of the community.

“In spite of the pandemic, we’re on track with our expansion plans. We’re excited to bring The Cambria back to life and back into the heart of its vibrant community. These last couple of years have demonstrated the strength and value of a good local community pub, one that customers can call their own and where they can feel at home.

“My business partner, Dan Shotton, and I follow the same simple philosophy when opening new sites. We aim to create authentic, timeless, quality pubs that are as well-known for their friendly welcome and independent spirit as they are for their great food and drink at fair prices. In a nutshell, they are pubs that we ourselves would want to drink and eat in.”

Colin Coogan, Business Development Manager said: “We’re delighted that operators of Mark and Dan’s calibre are taking on The Cambria and taking it to a whole new level. They are very experienced pub operators and have a clear vision and a great track record of creating fantastic popular neighbourhood pubs, places where all ages can come together. This investment together with Mark and Dan at the helm will ensure it stands out from other pubs and becomes a favourite local.”