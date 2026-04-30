Whitbread to Cut 3,800 Jobs Citing Rising Costs

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The parent company of Premier Inn has announced plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 3,800 roles across the UK and Ireland, as part of a wider five-year strategy aimed at delivering £250 million in cost savings and reshaping its food and beverage operations.

Whitbread, headquartered in Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire, confirmed it will introduce significant changes to how food is served across its estate, alongside trimming £1 billion from its capital investment programme.

Under the proposals, restaurants at 197 hotels will be replaced with what the business describes as an “integrated food and drink model”. The group believes this approach will improve operational efficiency while better aligning with evolving guest preferences.

Chief executive Dominic Paul said rising operating costs, including increases in business rates and employer national insurance contributions, had made a strategic reset necessary.

He noted that the company had undertaken a comprehensive review of its options to strengthen long-term value, describing the process as thorough and open-minded. The newly outlined five-year plan, he added, is designed to build on existing strengths while accelerating delivery of the group’s broader strategy.

Whitbread, which employs around 30,000 people, stated that the proposals remain subject to consultation. The company also indicated that it expects to retain a substantial number of affected employees through redeployment opportunities within the business.