Royal State Visit Delivers Whisky Tariff Breakthrough for UK Drinks Trade

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The UK’s licensed drinks trade is celebrating a significant commercial victory after US President Donald Trump announced the complete removal of American tariffs on whisky imports from across the United Kingdom, a move directly attributed to the recent state visit by King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The presidential announcement, which came in the wake of a four-day royal tour spanning Washington DC, New York and Virginia, lifts longstanding restrictions on transatlantic whisky trade, including barriers that had prevented closer collaboration between Scottish distillers and producers in Kentucky — the heartland of American bourbon.

Crucially for the broader on-trade, the UK government has since confirmed that the tariff removal encompasses all whisky categories, extending beyond Scotch to include Irish whiskey — a category that has seen substantial growth across bars, restaurants and hotel outlets in recent years.

Buckingham Palace responded warmly to the news, with a spokesperson indicating that the King had expressed his sincere appreciation to President Trump and intended to mark the occasion with a celebratory dram — a response that drew considerable approval from industry figures north of the border.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney welcomed the development as outstanding news for the Scottish economy, acknowledging the monarch’s pivotal role in securing the outcome. Swinney noted that the tariff burden had been causing substantial ongoing losses to Scottish trade, with the financial damage running into millions of pounds each month.

Chief Executive of the Scotch Whisky Association Mark Kent said: “This deal is a significant boost for the Scotch Whisky industry in our most valuable export market. Distillers can breathe a little easier during a period of significant pressure on the sector.

“We are hugely grateful for the sustained efforts on both sides of the Atlantic. For months, many have worked tirelessly to return zero-for-zero tariff trade for whisky and bourbon. The special relationship that the Scotch Whisky and American Whiskey industries share will be reinvigorated by this announcement.

“While challenges in our sector remain, we can now redouble our efforts to boost the benefits our two great industries bring to communities across Scotland and the US.”