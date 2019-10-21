Wild Coast Beer Launched To Support Cornwall Wildlife Trust

St Austell brewery has partnered with the Cornwall Wildlife Trust on a new limited-edition beer, helping to raise awareness and funds for the important work that the organisation does to protect Cornwall’s wildlife and wild places. For each pint sold, the brewery will donate 20p to the charity.

Wild Coast (4.4% abv) was brewed with a hearty blend of Cornish Gold, Vienna, Light Crystal, Cara malts, and is gently bittered with English hops to give it a lovely grassy and earthy aroma, reminiscent of the Cornish Coast..

Cornwall Wildlife Trust was founded in 1962 in order to protect Cornwall’s wildlife and wild places: it manages 57 nature reserves covering approximately 4,300 acres.

Piers Thompson, External Relations Director said “We really hope people choose and enjoy a pint of delicious Wild Coast this Autumn. 20p from each pint purchased will go directly to the Trust, so it’s a great way to enjoy good beer while supporting a very important local charity.”

Carolyn Cadman, Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s Chief Executive says, “We’re delighted that our competition winner, Tony, was able to come to St Austell Brewery and be part of the brewing process of Wild Coast, which he named.

“Cornwall’s wildlife and wild places are under threat from climate change, development and pesticide use. Funding is needed to help us secure sanctuaries where wildlife can survive and thrive. We thank, and say ‘cheers’, to all the pub goers throughout Cornwall and the wider South West who enjoy Wild Coast, and our friends at St Austell Brewery for supporting our work.”

Wild Coast (4.4% abv) is available in select pubs that are part of the Small Batch Beer Club from 21st October. To find your nearest outlet visit: staustellbrewery.co.uk/smallbatchbrews.

Wild Coast will also be available for tasting at Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s Wild Business Networking Event; where Cornish businesses will come together to learn how they can help the environment and their business to flourish. The event, at our Visitor Centre on Tuesday 29th October, includes free breakfast, lunch and the Wild Coast beer! To book, please visit www.cornwallwildlifetrust.org.uk/wildbusiness