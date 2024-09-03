Wiltshire Hotel Marks Record-Breaking Six Months With Appointment Of New General Manager And Head Chef

Share Tweet Share Email

A boutique Wiltshire hotel is marking a record first half of the year with a raft of promotions, new appointments, long service awards, and even more stars and rosettes.

Beechfield House, a secluded retreat inspired by 16th century Italian Renaissance, in Beanacre, has welcomed a new General Manager and Head Chef to its team, as well as celebrating the long service and achievements by its Head Housekeeper and newly appointed Head of Reservations and Sales.

The hotel’s new GM, Peter Rusu, joins the team with 20 years of experience in the industry, from family-run hotels to household names such as Mariott Group. With a passion for customer service and the variety of responsibilities presented every day, Peter is looking forward to making an impact at Beechfield. He said: “We are obviously blessed with beautiful surroundings and a brilliant team. I can’t wait to work on more events and experiences to ensure guests have the best possible stay and continue supporting the team to grow and develop.”

Alongside Peter, a new Head Chef is set to mix things up in the kitchen, bringing a modern British culinary style and working with the team to launch a new menu in September. Dan Smith has worked in some top London kitchens and alongside illustrious names such as Marco Pierre White, Richard Corrigan and Graham Garrett. After relocating to the South West to work with top quality ingredients 15 years ago, Dan is set to bring his ‘love of local’ to Beechfield House’s two rosette restaurant.

Speaking on his new role at Beechfield House, Dan said:

“I love the location of the hotel, not just for the beautiful surroundings but because we get to work with some incredible local suppliers, which really plays into my passion for using quality local ingredients. It’s a small team in the kitchen so I’m looking forward to getting to know everyone and working together to deliver an exceptional dining experience for our guests.”

Amid the new appointments, the team has also been celebrating its longest serving member of staff, Head Housekeeper, Livia Szirovicza. After joining the hotel 10 years ago, Livia has seen the country house go through many changes and has fond memories of the last decade, including the hotel’s warm welcome on her very first day.

Meanwhile, Becca Ford has been appointed as Head of Reservations and Sales after nearly 3 years at the hotel. Sharing new Head Chef Dan’s love for the location and grounds, Becca is excited to continue delivering the best guest experience. She said: “We want every Beechfield guest to leave with a smile and I think part of this is exceeding expectations. Whether staying for business or leisure we strive to make each stay memorable.”

Beechfield House owner, Chris Whyte, has marked the hotel’s recent successes as a direct reflection of his team. He said: “This year has been incredible for the hotel so far, from a record-breaking six months for bookings to retaining our 4 AA Red Stars putting us in the top 200 hotels in the country. We wouldn’t have achieved any of this without our amazing team, and with Peter and Dan joining us, I’m excited to see what we can do with the rest of the year and the festive season – which is always magical at Beechfield House.”