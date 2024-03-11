Women Are a Driving Force for Travel & Tourism, says WTTC

Share Tweet Share Email

To celebrate International Women’s Day last week, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has underscored the pivotal role of women in the global Travel & Tourism sector.

According to WTTC data, women in tourism comprise a significant portion of the sector’s workforce, accounting for nearly 40% of the total employment.

This marks a substantial increase from 2010 to 2019, highlighting a 24% surge in direct female employment within the sector, increasing from 38.6 million to 47.8 million.

Key findings reveal that hospitality stands out as the leading employer of women within the Travel & Tourism sector, with over half (52%) of all female employment in 2019 attributed to this segment.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, emphasised the positive impact of women in the sector, stating: “Women in Travel & Tourism play a vital role. We are proud that our sector is one of the largest employers of women in the world.”

“As our sector continues to grow, women have a key role to play; we have the opportunity to make Travel & Tourism more resilient and inclusive. Putting women at the heart of Travel & Tourism will be critical to securing a sustainable future for the sector.”

The global body’s data also reveals women in Travel & Tourism surpass the average workforce participation in other sectors globally. In regions such the Americas, women make up a larger share of employment in the sector compared to the economy-wide workforce.