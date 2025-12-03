Somerset Businesses: Two Major Events, One Big Opportunity at Bath & West Showground

Share Post Share Email

Wednesday 25th February 2026 is set to be a big day for Somerset’s business community, as two events take place alongside each other at the Bath & West Showground.

The Source Roadshow – Somerset’s New Food & Drink Trade Show

The Source Roadshow brings together local, regional, and national food and drink producers and service providers, creating a unique opportunity for hospitality, retail, and tourism businesses to discover new products and partnerships.

This new trade show will host more than 100 exhibitors showcasing hundreds of brands. They will help visitors gain advantage for their hospitality or food retail business, by tapping into the latest and the best ideas!

Find out more and register for your free entry badge now at sourceroadshow.co.uk.

Visit Somerset AGM & Conference – “Building and Connecting”

Taking place on the same day at the Bath & West Showground, the county’s leading Destination Management Organisation, Visit Somerset, will host its Annual General Meeting and Conference, sponsored by Lloyd & Whyte Community Broking and the Source Roadshow.

Highlights include speakers Terry Stevens – Radical times demand radical actions, George Combe – Mendip Adventure, Strode College, The Campaign for the Protection of Rural England and Zen Chartered Accountants, with more speakers to be announced soon.

Free for Visit Somerset members, funders & stakeholders (at their discretion). Non-members: £25 + VAT.

👉 Book now: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/visit-somerset-agm-and-conference-tickets-1974963264288.

Why Attend Both?

This combined event offers great value:

✔ Tourism insights to help your business thrive.

✔ Food & drink connections to elevate your offering.

✔ Unrivalled networking across multiple sectors – all in one day.

What the Organisers Say

“The Source Roadshow is all about showcasing the best for food and drink businesses. By aligning with Visit Somerset’s event, we’re creating a day packed with opportunities for businesses to learn, network, and grow.” – Mike Anderson, MD, Source Roadshow

“This is about building stronger connections and revenue across Somerset’s visitor economy by utilising our current innovations. Our AGM and conference will give businesses the tools and insights they need to succeed in challenging times.” – Giles Adams, Chair, Visit Somerset

📅 25th February 2026 | Bath & West Showground

🎟 Plan your visit to the Source Roadshow AND reserve your AGM place today!