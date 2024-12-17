Young’s Pubs To Open New Pub, Tattenham Corner, In Epsom

Share Post Share Email

This January, Young’s & Co.’s Brewery P.L.C. will open Tattenham Corner in Epsom Downs following an extensive refurbishment.

Overlooking Epsom racecourse and the wider Epsom Downs, the two-storey, 8,000 sq. ft freehold pub, formerly a Beefeater steakhouse, has been transformed to create a premium, destination pub and dining room.

Great care is being taken to create a welcoming and warm space that evokes the charm of a traditional British pub. Signature features will include a statement horseshoe bar, a new garden room featuring open fireplaces and terracotta flooring, along with a striking conservatory with views out to the garden.

Upstairs will be home to a first-floor terrace facing the Downs and two new spaces, The Paddock and The Oaks, both available for private hire to accommodate a range of party needs. Outdoors, the expansive garden is undergoing a full transformation to add an additional 400 covers, which will be serviced by its own outdoor bar and kitchen.

In-keeping with Young’s premium direction, menus will focus on showcasing seasonal ingredients from local suppliers, including meat sourced from local butchers including The Butchers Block, renowned for its diverse range of quality and premium cuts, Dingley Dell Farm, sustainably caught British seafood and craft ales from local breweries.

Open for all-day dining, hearty dishes including Bay leaf and fennel braised hogget shepherd’s pie topped with clotted cream mash, homemade ham hock pie and fresh seafood dishes from oysters to hand dived scallops will feature on the menu, whilst Sunday will play host to signature sharing roasts. What’s more, impressive prime meats will be available including a 16oz Hereford prime beef T-bone steak, pork and Barnsley lamb chops locally sourced in Dorking and Belted Galloway ribeye from Surrey hills and dry aged in house for 46 days. Nostalgic pub classics and creative puddings will also feature including bread and butter pudding topped with meringue and custard and sticky toffee. Sustainability is at the heart of the pub’s ethos from supporting local businesses and suppliers to its fully electric equipment. The pub kitchen will be fitted with a state-of-the-art Robata grill which gives the effect and taste of cooking over coals, without the environmental impact, and is used throughout the menu whether it be coal-fired whole south coast plaice with charred leeks to slow roasted meats or salt baked vegetables. At the bar, expect twists on classic cocktail serves like salted caramel espresso martinis alongside a list of wines from across the globe.

On the refurbishment, Simon Dodd, CEO at Young & Co.’s Brewery P.L.C. comments:

“We are looking forward to unveiling the latest addition to the Young’s portfolio in January. Since acquiring the landmark site, we have been hard at work creating a pub fit for the local community and racegoers alike. Marking our first site in Epsom, we are investing time and care into crafting a premium pub offering, from the interiors and expansive garden to a menu which showcases the best of British produce.”