Young’s Reports Strong Full-Year Trading as Cubitt House Acquisition Completes

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Young’s, the premium managed pub and bedroom operator, has reported a robust trading performance for the 52 weeks ended 30 March 2026, with total managed house revenue rising 4.6% and like-for-like sales up 4.7% — results the company says are in line with management expectations.

The figures represent a resilient outturn for one of London and the South of England’s most established pub groups, delivered against a backdrop of well-documented sector headwinds, including inflationary cost pressures, volatile energy markets, and ongoing uncertainty around consumer discretionary spending.

The operator attributed its performance to its long-standing strategy of running a premium, well-invested managed estate, supported by an extensive energy hedging programme that it said leaves the business well placed to navigate continued macroeconomic volatility and deliver profitable growth in the year ahead.

Alongside the trading update, Young’s confirmed the completion of its acquisition of Cubitt House London Pubs on 22 April 2026, having announced the agreement on 8 April. The deal brings eight pubs into the Young’s estate, three of which incorporate bedroom accommodation. All eight sites are located in some of London’s most affluent neighbourhoods, with the acquisition described by the company as a natural fit with its selective expansion strategy.

Young’s said it is now in an integration period, focusing on understanding the Cubitt House teams and preserving the distinct culture that has underpinned the collection’s reputation.

Chief Executive Simon Dodd said the results reinforced the strength of the company’s premium positioning: “Our proven strategy of operating premium, well-invested pubs continues to deliver strong, resilient results. Another year of strong performance demonstrates that, even amid ongoing pressures and uncertainty, customers continue to choose Young’s pubs, consistently attracted by the quality of our offer and the environments created by our brilliant teams.

“The acquisition of Cubitt House further demonstrates this strategy. We are delighted to welcome this exceptional collection of pubs and their teams to the Young’s family as we enter a new era on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.”