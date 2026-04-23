Eggs For Breakfast Are Booming Says New Report

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A new Breakfast Smarter report by the British Egg Industry Council (BEIC) reveals strong momentum for eggs across both retail and foodservice, driven primarily by millennials and Gen Z, who are increasingly recognising eggs as a key staple for modern, protein-rich diets.

Breakfast continues to strengthen its position as the leading occasion for egg consumption, supported by a shift towards higher protein, less processed morning meals. The report shows that cooked breakfasts have made a clear comeback, with eggs increasingly chosen for their health benefits, versatility and ease of preparation.

Younger adults are reshaping the category, not only eating eggs more frequently but also experimenting with globally inspired dishes such as shakshuka, Hong Kong French toast and Asian style savoury porridges. This aligns with the broader rise of brunch culture and the growing appetite for more distinctive breakfast formats.

Health, value and convenience remain central to consumer decision making. Eggs are widely recognised as a natural, complete protein that aligns with modern nutritional priorities, while also offering affordability and quick preparation, attributes that continue to resonate with families and busy professionals.

The out of home breakfast market is also expanding, with operators reporting strong morning traffic and growing demand for egg based dishes. Lightspeed EPOS data shows that while eggs typically account for a modest share of breakfast sales, top performing venues generate more than double the category average.

The report highlights that, ‘Egg dishes consistently account for 8–9% of all breakfast transactions… however, the most successful operators generate more than 20% of breakfast revenue from eggs.’

The report identifies further opportunities for operators through premium brunch formats, simple menu upgrades and the expansion of on the go egg options such as baps, wraps and pots. The versatility of eggs and their operational simplicity make them a reliable lever for both value led and premium propositions.

Nick Allen, Chief Executive of the British Egg Industry Council, said: “British Lion eggs are one of UK agriculture’s strongest success stories, and this report shows just how central they have become to modern breakfast and brunch culture.

“With younger consumers driving sustained growth across both retail and foodservice, eggs’ unique combination of nutrition, value and convenience, alongside the reassurance of the British Lion mark, means the opportunity for operators and retailers is significant.”