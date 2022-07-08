YOUR FREE TICKET to the SmartDispense™ Energy Well Spent Summit

Share Tweet Share Email

Register to attend the FREE SmartDispense™ Energy Well Spent Summit

Tuesday 12th July, 9am-5pm, at Villa Park, Birmingham, marks the inaugural Energy Well Spent Summit hosted by HEINEKEN SmartDispense™.

Hear from expert speakers and hosts such as celebrity chef, Candice Brown, and environmental analyst, Roger Harrabin, on the topical issues affecting hospitality businesses today.

What’s on the agenda?

INDUSTRY LEADERS WILL DISCUSS:

• How to make energy efficiencies and cut rising costs

• How to approach and prepare for the upcoming EPC legislation

• How to enhance staff wellbeing to attract and retain talent

• How to use technology to enhance the customer experience

Special guest, Paralympian Danny Crates, will also share his unique story on building mental resilience.

A selection of leading sustainable hospitality suppliers will also be in attendance, showcasing their services and industry expertise in the Energy Well Spent Exhibitor Zone.

What’s more, you could be in with a chance to win SmartDispense™ for your venue, including free installation, free line cleaning and services for an entire year.

FIND OUT MORE AND REGITER YOUR PLACE TODAY