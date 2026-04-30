1 In 3 Can’t Afford A Night Out: Despite 85% Of 18-35 Year Old’s Backing Nightlife As Costs And Taxes Bite

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Young people still want to go out, but cost of living pressures and rising costs are shutting them out. Britain’s young people haven’t fallen out of love with going out, they’ve been priced out of it. New research from the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) and Obsurvant firmly challenges the narrative that younger generations are turning away from nightlife.

Demand is not disappearing, it is being suppressed.

Young people continue to value nightlife as a vital part of their social lives, culture and identity. They still want to go out, connect, experience music and participate in the Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector.

But the reality is increasingly clear: for many, the ability to do so is being limited by cost.

A GENERATION PRICED OUT

The data paints a stark picture:

-1 in 3 lower earners say going out is now unaffordable

-68% of young people say economic conditions have reduced how often they go out

-53% are spending less on nightlife than a year ago

What was once a regular part of life is increasingly becoming an occasional luxury.

DEMAND IS STRONG – BUT ACCESS IS SHRINKING

Despite widespread commentary about changing habits or declining alcohol consumption, the data tells a different story.

85% of 18–24-year-olds and 86% of 25–34-year-olds say they would be influenced by political support for the Night Time Economy and Hospitality – underlining just how important the sector remains.

This is not a generation opting out. It is a generation being forced to scale back.

Across the board, young people report reductions in spend, shorter dwell time, and less frequent visits, not because they want to, but because they have to.

The cost of daily living, from rent and energy to food and transport, is placing enormous pressure on disposable income. At the same time, rising operating costs and taxation across the sector are pushing up the price of going out, from entry fees and transport to drinks and accommodation.

The result is clear:

Demand remains strong – but participation is being squeezed.

POLITICIANS NOT KEEPING UP

While politicians continue to talk about putting money back into people’s pockets, the lived experience for young people tells a different story.

-Only 29% believe the Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector is well supported

-Three quarters of people say policy in this area would influence how they vote

Young people are clear about what matters to them — but there is a growing sense that their priorities are not being heard.

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, said:

“This report completely debunks the myth that young people don’t want to go out. Demand is clearly there, what’s disappearing is affordability. Young people are under huge pressure from the cost of daily living, while rising costs and taxation are driving up the price of a night out, not through a drive to increase profit or greed, but purely to keep businesses afloat.

They are cutting back not by choice, but by necessity. At the same time, many feel politics doesn’t speak their language or reflect what matters to them. If this continues, we risk alienating a generation and undermining the future of our sector.”

Theo Dominian, Research Strategy Lead, Obsurvant said:

“This second wave of Navigating the Night builds on the foundations laid in Q4 2025, continuing the tracking research while adding new data, new depth, and a clearer view of where the industry stands heading further into a year that has started with immense macro challenges.

The core findings on behaviour, affordability, safety and government support continue to build the picture of a sector under strain, particularly for lower-income consumers, for whom the cost & transport logistics of a night out have become genuinely prohibitive.

This report also shows the importance of the night-time economy to voters, with support for the industry, and the impact of a Purple Flag pledge, influencing people’s voting intention. This is especially true among young people and shows the significant role that night-time economy policies play in shaping electoral behaviour.”

MORE THAN JUST A NIGHT OUT

The Night Time Economy and Hospitality sector is not just about leisure.

It underpins jobs, fuels the UK’s world-leading creative industries, and provides essential spaces for social connection, wellbeing and cultural expression.

But without intervention, access risks becoming increasingly limited – undermining both the sector and the communities it supports.

CALL FOR ACTION

The NTIA is calling for urgent action to:

-Address the cost of living pressures facing young people

-Reduce the tax and cost burden impacting the Night Time Economy and Hospitality

-Support venues and operators across the sector

-Improve late-night transport and safety

-Recognise the sector’s role in economic growth and cultural life

The message is clear:

-Young people haven’t stopped wanting to go out.

-They haven’t lost interest in nightlife.

-They are being priced out of it.

And with millions of votes at stake, it’s a reality politicians can no longer afford to ignore.