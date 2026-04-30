Calorie Labelling Law Shows Limited Impact on Consumer Choices, Study Finds

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A major new study examining England’s mandatory calorie labelling policy has found no clear evidence that the measure has significantly altered consumer purchasing behaviour in the out-of-home (OOH) food sector.

The legislation, introduced on 6 April 2022, requires large hospitality businesses in England to display calorie information on menus. It was widely seen as a key step in tackling obesity and encouraging healthier choices among consumers dining out.

However, researchers using a controlled interrupted time series analysis report that the policy has not led to measurable reductions in calories purchased across the sector.

Drawing on data from a rolling consumer panel of approximately 7,500 individuals, the study analysed itemised OOH food and non-alcoholic drink purchases over a 47-week period—covering 13 weeks before and 34 weeks after the policy’s implementation. The findings were compared against a control group comprising non-chain outlet purchases in Scotland and Wales, where the policy does not apply.

The results indicate no statistically significant change in overall calorie purchasing following the introduction of mandatory labelling. Researchers recorded a modest estimated reduction of 95.6 calories per person per week, but this figure was not considered meaningful due to wide confidence intervals. Trend data similarly showed no consistent shift in purchasing patterns.

Secondary analyses also found no robust evidence of change across different outlet types—including large chains and independent venues—or across specific product categories such as meals, sandwiches, coffee beverages, and fish and chip purchases.

Further subgroup analysis, examining variables such as age, gender, socioeconomic status, weight classification, and weekday versus weekend consumption, likewise failed to identify any consistent or significant behavioural shifts attributable to the policy.

The study’s authors caution that while small changes were observed in some areas, these were highly sensitive to analytical methods and therefore not considered reliable indicators of real-world impact.

Importantly, the research did not assess potential changes made by operators to menu composition or product reformulation in response to the legislation—factors which may still influence overall calorie consumption and warrant further investigation.

For operators in the licensed on-trade and wider hospitality sector, the findings suggest that calorie labelling alone may not drive substantial changes in consumer behaviour. The study adds to a growing body of evidence indicating that more comprehensive or multi-faceted approaches may be required to influence purchasing decisions at scale.

As policymakers continue to explore strategies to address public health challenges, the role of menu labelling—while still significant in terms of transparency—may need to be considered alongside broader interventions.