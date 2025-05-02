10 Industry Leaders To Be Awarded Master Innholder Status

Share Post Share Email

The Master Innholders has announced that ten industry-leading hotel professionals have been awarded the prestigious Master Innholder status following this year’s rigorous application process.

Founded by the Worshipful Company of Innholders, the award recognises individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, influence, and dedication within the hospitality industry.

Each recipient has shown a strong commitment to upholding best practices, driving industry standards forward, and inspiring both peers and the next generation of hospitality talent.

The newly appointed Master Innholders are:

Alex Caetano, General Manager, Park Plaza County Hall

Chris Eiglaar, Managing Director, The Belfry Hotel and Resort

Caroline Gregory, Owner – Director, The Lovat Hotel

Raphael Herzog, General Manager, De Vere Tortworth Court Hotel

Barry Makin, General Manager, Cromlix

Nitin Ramtri, General Manager, The Caledonian Edinburgh

Rory Slater, Managing Director, Como Hotels & Resorts London

Luca Virgilio, General Manager, The Dorchester

Darren Walsh, Cluster General Manager, Leonardo Hotels

Wallace Vincent, Past Executive Secretary, Master Innholders

The award will be made by the Master of the Worshipful Company of Innholders at a special Court presentation prior to dinner at Innholders’ Hall on 3 June.

Commenting on the new Master Innholders, James B. Clarke MI, Chair of the Master Innholders said:

“Each of our new Master Innholders have shown overwhelming passion and dedication for hospitality and are making valuable contributions not only to their own hotels, but to the industry as a whole.”

“It has also been incredibly rewarding to witness the breadth of hotel types and locations represented by our Master Innholders this year. From serene country estates in the Scottish Highlands to dynamic urban properties in cities like Bristol and London, this geographic and operational diversity enriches our collective expertise.”

“By welcoming hoteliers from across the UK and from varied professional backgrounds, we ensure that the perspectives within the Master Innholders are both broad and inclusive – reflecting the full spectrum of excellence in our industry.”

The ten successful candidates will now take part in the organisations effort to inspire and encourage the next generation of hotel professionals through education and mentoring while also influencing standards extending professionalism within the industry.