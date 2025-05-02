Orange Grove Hotel & Gardens Wins Prestigious Muddy Stilettos Award For Second Year Running

Share Post Share Email

Orange Grove Hotel and Gardens has been voted Best Events Venue for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight in the prestigious 2025 Muddy Stilettos Awards. The accolade marks the second year running that the venue has won the award.

Owners Louise Martin and Annaliese Hughes are delighted at this recognition of their significant investment in the heritage venue since they acquired it in 2024.

“We are thrilled to have retained our Muddy Stilettos Award for another year,” said Louise. “As a new category in 2024, we are delighted to have won it twice in a row, and we believe it reflects our ambitious vision for the property and the hard work and dedication of our fantastic team.”

“We’ve come a long way since acquiring the business a year ago, and we’ll be holding a party in the summer to celebrate this win with the fabulous suppliers and customers who’ve helped us get here. We will also be offering 100 complimentary tickets to members of the public on a first-come, first-served basis – so watch this space.”

“A key objective is to diversify our services,” said Annaliese. “We’re currently exploring a partnership with a beauty and wellness brand to transform some disused space into treatment rooms. This addition would allow us to offer relaxation and rejuvenation services to leisure guests and wedding parties alike, elevating both our overnight stays and our events offering with in-house beauty and wellbeing treatments.”

“We’re looking to make more thoughtful use of our land too,” Louise explains. “Plans include the introduction of shepherd huts nestled among the trees, offering a charming alternative to traditional accommodation and appealing to anyone seeking a nature-rich stay. We’re also exploring the addition of a gym and cold-water therapy to enhance our wellness offering further.”

“Another exciting development in our pipeline is the creation of a greenhouse restaurant at the front of the land. This would become a destination restaurant blending seasonal dining with the natural beauty of our surroundings. It would also serve as a beautiful new event space, supporting the continued growth of our events business.”