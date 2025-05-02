Scottish Government Urged To Address Pubs Business Rates

Share Post Share Email

The Scottish Beer & Pub Association (SBPA) has called on the Scottish Government to commit to changes to Non-Domestic Rates (NDR) for hospitality businesses in the upcoming Programme for Government.

The outdated, current system unfairly penalises pubs charging them more to comparable premises. The UK Government are in the process of adapting business rates to deliver a fairer system, but Scottish Government currently have to no plans to do something similar.

Commenting, CEO of the SBPA Emma McClarkin said:

“The ratings system now entirely out of date and urgently needs permanent reforms to help protect pubs and the wider hospitality sector.

“The changes being brought forward in England are long overdue and will go some way in addressing the current imbalance. Without some similar changes in Scotland, our pubs and bars will, once again, be put at a disadvantage, meaning less investment in our towns and cities, less tax revenue, and fewer jobs.

“The sector is facing a number of challenges at the moment, from sky-rocketing cost increases to further regulation. Unfortunately, some are no longer able to make things work, and key community assets lost.

“We really hope that the First Minister can give the whole sector a boost by announcing that Scottish pubs won’t be left behind.”