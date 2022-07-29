10 Million Pints to be Sold as Fans Head to their Local to Support the Lionesses

Share Tweet Share Email

The British Beer and Pub Association is predicting that 10 million pints worth £40m will be poured and enjoyed this Sunday as the Lionesses face Germany in the UEFA Women’s Euros.

With momentum and support growing ahead of the game, and the country getting behind the so far unbeaten team, the trade association is hoping people will head to their local pub to cheer on England to victory.

The event is hoped to boost trade by up to one-third and with 10 million pints to be sold compared to just over seven million on a typical Sunday in July.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association said:

“It has been fantastic to see so much passion and excitement building for our Lionesses. This tournament has inspired many and shown that anyone can and should be able to play and enjoy football.

“We’re optimistic that the final will give a boost to pubs and hoping it may be even more than predicted, as the widespread interest in this year’s women’s tournament so far has been unprecedented.

“We’re looking forward to fans making the most of Sunday’s final by heading to their favourite pub to cheer England on to victory, because there really is no better way to enjoy a game than with a pint in hand at your local.”