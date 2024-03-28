11 Million Brits Plan A UK Holiday Trip For The Easter Weekend, Bringing A £3.2 Billion Economic Boost

Share Tweet Share Email

VisitEngland’s Easter Trip Tracker survey, published today, indicates that 11 million Brits are definitely planning an overnight holiday trip in the UK for the Easter weekend, bringing an estimated £3.2 billion boost to the economy.

The figures show a significant increase on last year’s Easter Trip Tracker when 6.5 million Brits had definitely planned an overnight holiday trip in the UK for the long weekend.

A further 10.5 million people surveyed this year were undecided about whether to take an overnight holiday trip in the UK during the Easter weekend. The top reason for those were around cost-of-living concerns and the unpredictability of the weather.

VisitEngland Chief Executive Patricia Yates said: “Tourism businesses and destinations will be looking to the critical Easter weekend for much needed cash flow after the lean winter months so it’s really encouraging to see so many of us are planning a holiday at home.

“We also know from our latest research that the cost of living remains a concern and while people are still keen to take a break, many are booking late, taking shorter breaks, wanting to save on accommodation, activities and eating out, highlighting the ongoing challenges for industry. So please do go out and explore the amazing destinations and attractions here on our doorstep this spring, tourism businesses will be very pleased to see you.”

Of those definitely planning an overnight domestic trip during the Easter break, the majority were planning a short-break of one-to-three nights