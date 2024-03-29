The Qhotels Collection Announces Outstanding Achievements and Shining Stars At Third Qyou Awards

Share Tweet Share Email

The QHotels Collection, the group of 19 hotels and resorts across the UK, has announced the winners of its annual QYou Awards, which took place last night (27 March) in a fun, 1980s-themed ceremony at the group’s Chesford Grange Hotel, Warwickshire.

The QYou Awards celebrate the brilliant achievements and success delivered by the shining stars across the business, and those who go the extra mile to demonstrate true passion for hospitality.

Richard Moore, Group Chief Executive of The QHotels Collection said:

“We are proud to celebrate tonight’s winners and the fantastic achievements from 2023 recognising outstanding performance, innovation and dedication.

I am very proud of what we have achieved and what the future holds for The QHotels Collection, which simply couldn’t happen without our people. The awards give us a chance to shine a spotlight on individuals and teams who had been leading lights, curiosity seekers, and the best version of themselves in all they have achieved across The Collection.

As a business, a memorable experience for every single guest who chooses to stay with us is something we are all incredibly passionate about. We strive every day to build a strong, positive reputation with all who encounter us, our people, our guests, and those who we choose to partner with.”

With its collection of stunning hotels and resorts, from secluded rural hideaways to sophisticated city hotspots for couples, families, golfers, spa and business guests, the people behind The QHotels Collection share a passion for above-and-beyond service. As leaders in hospitality, the group is always striving to be an organisation its people are very much proud to be a part of, by making it a vibrant place to work, creating exciting opportunities for everyone, and carving out a future that flourishes.

The business has invested heavily in its portfolio, people and its operations and it continues to go from strength to strength. In 2023, The QHotels Collection achieved year end goals, as well as securing growth in its reputation scores, an area which continues to be a number one focus towards achieving ultimate success.

Winners of the QYou Awards were chosen by their colleagues, who were invited to nominate individuals in their teams for their greatest achievements, including game-changing successes, their connections with guests, their creative and curious minds and, the innovators and trailblazers that have made the difference.

The 11 awards included a new category this year; for Brand Excellence and Innovation, which was awarded to Emily Poole and Jemma Chalmers from the Marketing Team at Head Office. Fondly known as Jemily, the pair have worked with innovation and creativity over the last year to make the vision of Project Phoenix, the renovation and redesign of The QHotels Collection websites, a further important evolution of the brand.

Other key successes on the night included:

Manager of the Year, Joanne Thorniley. As Event & Group Sales Manager at Chesford Grange Hotel, Joanne has reformed the entire sales office, taking her team to new levels and going the extra mile, guaranteeing that customers leave happy and wishing to return.

Team Member of the Year (Front of House) Catherine Clough, an F&B Team Member at The Telford Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort. Cathy is caring and cheerful, a ‘Breakfast Queen’ striving to ensure that all guests have a great start to their day.

Operations Manager of the Year, Andrew Price, Oulton Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort. Since Andrew joined Oulton Hall, he has established himself as an integral part of the leadership team and he exceeds guest expectations through his attention to detail.

Team Member of the Year (Behind the Scenes), Maintenance Team Member Raymond Dobbie is a vital member of the maintenance team at the DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Westerwood Spa & Golf Resort, dedicated to his role and a fountain of knowledge.

The Hotel of the Year was awarded to Oulton Hall, which has seen considerable growth and exponential improvement in guest experience, quality and reputation driven by the whole team.

THE AWARD WINNERS LIST IN FULL

Excellence & Innovation Award: Emily Poole and Jemma Chalmers – Marketing, Head Office

General Manager of the Year: Michael Stenson, General Manager at Forest Pines & Belton Woods

Hotel of the Year: Oulton Hall Hotel

Manager of the Year: Joanne Thorniley, Event & Group Sales Manager at Chesford Grange Hotel

Operations Manager of the Year: Andrew Price, Operations Manager at Oulton Hall hotel

Supervisor of the Year: Callum Carter Russell, Assistant Health Club and Spa Manager at Cambridge Belfry Hotel & Spa

Team Member of the Year – Behind the scenes: Raymond Dobbie, Maintenance Team Member at DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Westerwood

Team Member of the Year – Central Support: Daniel Riddington, Senior IT Engineer, Head Office

Team Member of the Year – Events Sales & Finance: Lisa Brown, Finance Manager at Belton Woods Hotel

Team Member of the Year – Front of House: Catherine Clough, F&B Team Member at Telford Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort

Team Member of the Year – Golf, Health Club & Spa: Lauren Belcher, Spa Manager at Delta by Marriott Nottingham