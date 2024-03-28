Restaurant Groups’ Delivery Sales Rise 8% In February As Takeaways Drop Again

Share Tweet Share Email

Britain’s leading managed restaurant groups achieved year-on-year sales growth of 8% in delivery sales in February 2024, CGA by NIQ’s new Hospitality at Home Tracker reveals.

The inflation-beating increase means groups have generated growth in at-home sales for nine months in a row. However, the value of takeaway and click-and-collect sales dropped by 4% from February 2023. Combined, delivery and takeaway sales were 5% ahead—an improvement on the figures of 4% in January and 1% in December 2023.

Consumers’ switch from takeaways to the convenience of ordering-in means deliveries accounted for 11% of restaurant groups’ sales in February, while takeaways and click and collect orders were worth 4%. Eat-in sales attracted 85% of all spending.

Karl Chessell, CGA by NIQ’s director – hospitality operators and food, EMEA said: “It’s encouraging to see that restaurants’ at-home sales growth is keeping pace with inflation in early 2024. The shift from takeaways to deliveries continues apace, and we can expect further migration as more and more people welcome the convenience of ordering platforms. However, with discretionary spending still under pressure for many consumers, restaurants will have to stay laser-focused on the quality and value of their delivery operations to sustain sales and share.”