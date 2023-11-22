£2000 In Prize Money Up For Grabs At The Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase

Share Tweet Share Email

To celebrate the talented apprentices attending the Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase 2024, a social media video competition has been launched and is open to all attending apprentices, and to those participating in a support function apprenticeship within the sector. Prize money totalling £2000 is up for grabs.

Taking place on Wednesday 7 February 2024 in the House of Commons, the event will be attended by over 20 companies, including operators, training companies, hospitality trade associations, along with Lords, Ladies, Ministers and MPs to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week.

Now in its eighth year, this highly anticipated event will recognise the outstanding work carried out by apprentices, showcasing this popular learning pathway as an alternative route to career success. The event is also open to media and guests from the hospitality and education sector.

The competition aims to recognise the diverse range of roles and skills employed by apprentices and to further spread the word about the wide choice of careers available within the sector.

Maureen Heffernan, Leisure PR’s Director who launched and organises the event said “We are looking to capture the energy and enthusiasm of those that work in this fantastic sector along with the variety of roles available at the various apprenticeship levels. Participants are asked to upload a 30-60 sec video on Instagram or TikTok by close of day on 7th Jan. The cash prizes will be given out to the winners of the categories at the Showcase event, 7th Feb.”

Competition winners will be selected by a panel of industry experts and announced during HAS 2024 with the selected winners’ videos broadcast throughout the event.

The overall lucky winner will go home with a £1000 cash prize, while £500 will be awarded to the most viewed video*. £250 will be awarded for the most inclusive video, to help raise awareness of the importance of inclusivity in the sector.

A further £250 prize is open to all apprentices working in a support function role who will also be invited to the Hospitality Showcase event on the day.

To enter the competition you must complete an entry form found here with your name and contact details with a link to the video created.