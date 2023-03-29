2023 Michelin Guide Unveils its New Awards

Share Tweet Share Email

The prestigious Michelin Stars were unveiled at the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony Great Britain & Ireland Guide 2023, earlier this week.

The event which was held in person for the first time since 2020 when the pandemic broke saw chefs and restaurant owners from all over the country gather to celebrate the awards, which revealed 20 new Michelin one Star awards, for new Michelin Green stars and three new Michelin two star awards however there was no new three star award presented this year.

Currently, 188 restaurants in the UK hold at least one Michelin star. There are 160 one-Michelin-star restaurants, 20 two-Michelin-star restaurants and eight three-Michelin-star restaurants.

Michelin also awarded 20 new restaurants Bib Gourmands last week, for eateries considered “affordable” relative to the mostly pricey members of its main starred guide, with the criteria is for three courses at or below £30.

A Bib is according to the guide a “just-as-esteemed rating that recognizes friendly establishments that serve good food at moderate prices.”

The full list of wards can be viewed here https://guide.michelin.com/gb/en/article/michelin-star-revelation/the-full-list-of-michelin-stars-in-the-michelin-guide-great-britain-ireland-2023