20th Anniversary of Scotland’s Smoke-Free Law Celebrated

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Public health charities, trade union representatives and people whose health or business improved following the ban of smoking in indoor public spaces celebrated a milestone 20th anniversary as Scotland became the first part of the UK to ban smoking in enclosed public places – including pubs, restaurants and workplaces with a recorded 99.4% compliance rate in pubs within eight weeks of the ban.

Longer term benefits of the ban included a 17% reduction in adult heart attack admissions to Scottish hospitals, reversing a previous rising trend, and an 18% decline in child asthma admissions. Second-hand smoke exposure among bar workers also reduced by 86%.

Sheila Duffy, Chief Executive of ASH Scotland, said: “Scotland’s UK-leading smoke-free public spaces legislation was a major public health success in encouraging many people to give up smoking and driving down the dangerous exposure of toxic second-hand smoke for staff and customers, including children, in indoor settings.

“We are delighted to celebrate what is considered one of the most important public health measures in the first quarter of the 21st century and a landmark achievement of the devolved Scottish Parliament. We hope its success encourages the next generation of MSPs to further extend smoke-free protections especially to areas most used by children such as in playgrounds, around schools and in sporting facilities.”

Roz Foyer, General Secretary of the Scottish Trade Unions Congress (STUC), said: “The indoor smoking ban has been an unparalleled success and it was entirely right – thanks to the campaigning of organisations and unions across the country – that the then Scottish Executive showed leadership in introducing UK-leading smoke-free legislation.

“Protecting workers in their workplace is a core principle of our movement. We’re proud to have helped deliver improved health outcomes and a safer working environment for bar workers and hospitality staff across Scotland and will continue to build on that work as this leading legislation marks its 20th anniversary”

Lilian Macer, UNISON Scottish secretary, said: “The smoking ban marked a fundamental shift in public health in Scotland. UNISON is Scotland’s biggest health union, and this decision had a significant impact on our health services and improved workplaces. It seemed like radical legislation at the time, but it quickly became the new normal and it would now be unthinkable to return to smoke filled rooms.

“I remember feeling pride as people in Scotland just got on with it. The lack of resistance was because civic Scotland built a consensus around the legislation. It was a catalyst for a big reduction in smoking, particularly amongst young people and we’ll reap the benefits for generations to come – particularly in the NHS. Of course we’ve much more to do, but it’s important to mark the significant progress we’ve made.”

Frank Hyslop, Manager of The Old Ship Bank pubsaid: “Pubs experienced challenges immediately after the smoking ban came in through a drop in custom but, after a short period, we could start to see the benefits of the legislation as we were attracting more diverse customers who appreciated the chance to enjoy socialising in clean air spaces.

“Overall, the ban has delivered an undoubted boost to the life of our pub community in helping us to create a healthy environment which has enabled our businesses to go from strength to strength over the last couple of decades.”