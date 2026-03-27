The Black Cap Reopens After a Decade, with Doctor Who Star Among the First to Celebrate

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After more than ten years of anticipation, The Black Cap, has officially reopened, and Camden High Street has welcomed back one of its most iconic LGBTQ+ cabaret venues with overwhelming emotion, excitement and pride.

The all-ticket launch night on Saturday 21 March saw more than 220 people fill the lavishly restored spot, creating an atmosphere that felt both historic and joyfully familiar as the punters returned to a space many had fought hard to protect.

The reopening, spearheaded by the team from new owners, LT Management, drew a diverse crowd, including Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa, widely known and celebrated by millions for his role in Doctor Who, whose attendance added an extra spark of joy to the night.

The Black Cap’s rich legacy, dating back more than 250 years and long known as the Palladium of Drag, has been woven into the refurbishment. Historic artefacts connected to the late Paul O’Grady have been lovingly installed, and the original Black Cap sign is proudly displayed once more.

The venue blends this heritage with state-of-the-art lighting and sound inspired by Ibiza’s leading stages, allowing a new era of cabaret and drag entertainment to flourish.

Jean Charles Sibille of LT Management said, “We are absolutely delighted with how the reopening has gone so far, and it has been wonderful to see such a warm response from the community and our visitors.

“The Black Cap is a venue with a special place in London’s cultural life, and we are very proud to welcome people back through its doors. We also have six beautifully designed hotel bedrooms, which we expect to be in great demand, especially as more people travel to Camden to experience the new era of the Cap.”

In true Black Cap style, the rendezvous is already launching into its performance programme, with Baga Chipz, one of the UK’s most recognisable drag artists and a longtime favourite of the Cap, returning Friday night and appearing on additional dates in the coming weeks. Her return is already building excitement among fans eager to see the stage come alive again.

The Black Cap will now open from 12pm every day, giving everyone the opportunity to rediscover the Camden landmark throughout the afternoon and into the evening as it builds towards its full entertainment schedule.