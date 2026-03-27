The Graduate Awards Extend Entry Deadline to Increase Opportunity for Young Chefs

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Senior chefs are being urged to champion the next generation of culinary talent, as the Craft Guild of Chefs has announced an extension to the Graduate Awards entry deadline. Entries will now close on Tuesday 7th April 2026, giving kitchens across the UK an extra week to encourage younger members of their teams to take part.

The deadline extension is designed to support busy kitchens and provide head chefs, sous chefs and mentors with an opportunity to identify and put forward promising young chefs who may not yet have considered entering. With the pressures of day-to-day service, the Graduate Awards offer a structured and supportive way for employers to invest in the development of their teams.

Unlike many culinary events, the Graduate Awards are an exam rather than a competition, with no limit on the number of chefs who can pass. The process helps young chefs and pastry chefs develop discipline, organisation and technical understanding, while also reinforcing a culture of learning within the kitchen.

Those who take part benefit from:

• Professional recognition through a respected industry exam

• The opportunity to cook in front of experienced and influential chefs

• Personal development through written and practical assessments

• Valuable networking with peers, mentors and industry leaders

Chefs who successfully achieve the Kitchen Graduate Award are also invited to compete in the Young National Chef of the Year competition the following year, opening the door to further career-defining opportunities.

This year’s Graduate Awards also offer entrants the opportunity to cook for two of the most highly regarded chefs in the UK. Sally Abé leads as Chair of the Kitchen Examiners, while Sarah Frankland chairs the Pastry Examiners, bringing a wealth of experience, knowledge and mentorship to the examination process.

Steve Munkley, founder of the Graduate Awards and Vice-President of the Craft Guild of Chefs said: “I’m calling out to senior chefs to identify emerging talent within your kitchens, start the conversation and support their young chefs through the entry process.

“Those who are successful in getting to the final exam will be invited on an incredible two-day mentor experience packed with learning and development opportunities. The Graduate Awards continue to play a vital role in nurturing the next generation of culinary professionals, and this deadline extension ensures even more young chefs have the chance to take that first important step.”

Further information and entry details can be found via the Craft Guild of Chefs Graduate Awards page.