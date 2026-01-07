£21,200 Savoy Educational Trust Funding For Toque d’Or® As Nestlé Professional Issues Final Call For Registrations

Share Post Share Email

The Savoy Educational Trust has pledged £21,200 to support the 38th edition of Nestlé Professional Toque d’Or, as part of a shared commitment to nurturing the next generation of hospitality talent.

Participating colleges will benefit from prizes awarded at each stage of the competition to drive positive change across the industry. These rewards include:

National Heats: 48 back and front-of-house competitors, £150 per student, totalling £7,200 across participating colleges

Grand Finals: 12 back and front-of-house competitors, £1,000 per student, totalling £12,000 awarded to all participating colleges

Winning Colleges: An additional £1,000 for the winning colleges

The prize money, awarded directly to participating colleges, must be redeemed through Russums for hospitality equipment, ensuring it directly benefits training and skills development. For more details, please refer to our terms and conditions.

College lecturers have until Thursday 15 January to register their back and front-of-house students. With the deadline fast-approaching, Nestlé Professional is calling on lecturers to put their best students forward to be in with the chance of securing the prize money for their college.

Louise Bawden, senior events and strategic partnership manager for Nestlé Professional, said:

“We’re thrilled to be working once again with the Savoy Educational Trust, whose funding allows us to elevate the Toque d’Or experience for students and colleges across the UK. As we approach the final registration deadline, now is the time for colleges to get involved. This competition goes far beyond the kitchen or restaurant floor, it’s an inspiring journey that blends creativity, cultural diversity and innovation, giving students the chance to challenge themselves, discover new perspectives and flourish in a real-world environment.”

Angela Maher, Chief Executive of The Savoy Educational Trust said:

“Nestlé Professional Toque d’Or plays a vital role in nurturing the next generation of hospitality talent and our continued investment ensures every college and student that reaches the key stages of the competition benefits directly from enhanced training and development opportunities.”

To register their Level 2, 3 and 4 back and front-of-house students before Thursday 15 January, college lecturers should visit: www.nestleprofessional.co.uk/toque-dor