41st Worldchefs Congress & Expo Event Comes To Newport From 16-19 May

With the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW), led by its President Arwyn Watkins OBE, and local collaborators preparing to welcome the global chef community to Newport in May 2026, the countdown to the 41st Worldchefs Congress & Expo is well underway.

Planning for ‘Pasture, Passion, Plate’

The 41st Worldchefs Congress & Expo, taking place from 16 to 19 May 2026 in Newport, Wales, is 98 years in the making and designed to address the opportunities and challenges of today.

This edition’s theme, ‘Pasture, Passion, Plate,’ celebrates the journey of food from its origins to the final dish and highlights how food connects us all–from farm to fork, across borders and cultures, and a shared future.

Celebrating sustainability, craftsmanship, and the love of cooking:

Pasture represents the land, the source of our ingredients, and the commitment to sustainable agriculture. Wales’ lush landscapes and thriving farming traditions provide some of the world’s finest produce—from grass-fed lamb to artisan cheeses and fresh seafood.

Passion is the driving force behind every great chef, farmer, and food producer, fueling innovation while honoring tradition.

Plate is the final destination, where ingredients and creativity come together to tell a story of culture, history, and sustainability.

Coming together to bring this theme to life, Worldchefs met with collaborators on the ground in Newport, including the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW), the International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales), Food&Drink Wales, the Celtics Collection, Visit Wales, the Newport City Council and MICEConcierge.

“The site visit to Wales confirmed why it will be a great host destination for Worldchefs Congress 2026,” said Ragnar Fridriksson, Managing Director at Worldchefs. “We appreciated the enthusiasm of the local partners and the quality of the facilities at ICC Wales.” Over the course of two days, meetings and site tours brought the collaborative energy between Worldchefs and its Welsh partners from the virtual to the real world, with a first-hand chance to preview the destination’s readiness to host a global culinary event of this scale.

“It was a productive and inspiring two days of meetings. We were warmly welcomed by CAW, ICC Wales, and the local government,” said Linh To, Program and Event Manager at Worldchefs. “The visit reinforced our confidence in the success of Worldchefs 2026 in Newport, Wales, with consistent support from all partners.”