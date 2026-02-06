Editor’s Viewpoint: We Live in Interesting Times…

Share Post Share Email

By Peter Adams, Editor, CLH News.

There is an old saying, often described as a blessing or a curse depending on your outlook: “May you live in interesting times.”

It is a phrase that feels particularly apt for the current political landscape, UK hospitality and licensed on-trade sector in particular and, in my humble opinion, things are about to become a whole lot more interesting.

In recent weeks the pub sector has found itself firmly in the spotlight, not just within trade circles but across mainstream and social media.

Debate has been lively, at times robust, and occasionally rather contentious.

Online discourse in particular has seen individuals with clear political affiliations piling into the conversation. That is perhaps inevitable when an industry so closely woven into the social and economic fabric of the UK becomes part of a wider political narrative.

Here at CLH News, however, we have kept – and will continue to keep – our powder dry. Our role is not to inflame debate but to inform, to analyse, and to provide a platform for the facts and the voices that matter across our sector.

On the issue of hospitality VAT, readers will recall that I previously shared correspondence exchanged with a former Chancellor.

Despite long-standing and well-supported campaigns calling for a reduction in hospitality VAT, those appeals were flatly rejected at the time.

My view then was simple: for the campaign to gain genuine traction and “grow wings,” it would require the backing of a high-profile political figure. Not a backbencher lending quiet support, but a nationally recognised political leader willing to put their name firmly behind it.

That moment, it seems, may now have arrived.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has stepped up to support the sector, pledging to cut both hospitality VAT and duty, thus bringing the issue into sharper national focus. Meanwhile, the Conservative Party has also pledged measures aimed at helping pubs.

Detailing the Conservatives’ plan, Sir Mel Stride recently stated: “The most important thing that we can do now is to get business rates scrapped for most pubs.” That is a significant commitment and one which, if implemented, would represent meaningful relief for thousands of operators still grappling with rising costs.

It is against this political backdrop that we highlight in our front-page story the resilience and underlying confidence within the sector.

Leading property specialists suggest that, while headlines often focus on closures and distress, a closer examination reveals a more nuanced – and ultimately more optimistic – picture. Yes, challenges remain acute.

Yes, operating conditions are undeniably tough. But there is also evidence of investment, adaptation, and long-term belief in the enduring strength of the British pub and hospitality model.

We may very well see governmental changes in the coming weeks.

With two parties already signalling support for the pub sector, I suspect that any incoming Treasury minister will have little choice but to “hit the ground running.” The sector does not have the luxury of time. Sweeping, decisive support is not simply desirable – it is increasingly essential.

Job losses and closures continue to cast a long shadow. Every shuttered pub represents more than a business failure; it is a loss of employment, of community space, of heritage. The point of no return is not a dramatic cliff-edge moment but a gradual erosion.

Addressing cost pressures – whether through VAT reform, business rates relief, or other fiscal measures – must happen before that erosion becomes irreversible.

At the same time, the market itself is evolving in response to consumer pressures. One of the most striking current trends is the rise of the “value-led” proposition.

The latest Lumina Intelligence Eating and Drinking Out Panel (EDOP) data shows that value-led deals are successfully driving consumer engagement at the start of the year, despite the continued strain on household finances.

This is not a short-term blip. I believe this trend is set to run throughout 2026 and potentially beyond.

The public, as the saying goes, “love a bargain.” According to recent reports, 42% of UK diners booked with a deal last year. Consumers are increasingly focused on seeking value, promotions, and offers when eating and drinking out.

The ongoing cost-of-living crisis has reshaped behaviour: dining out remains a cherished social activity, but the “value-first” diner has become the new norm.

Customers are more price-conscious, more selective, and more inclined to reduce visit frequency to manage stretched budgets.

For operators, this presents both a challenge and an opportunity. Margin pressures make heavy discounting unsustainable in the long term, yet targeted, strategic value propositions can drive footfall, maintain loyalty, and keep venues relevant in a competitive market. The businesses that strike the right balance between perceived value and sustainable profitability will likely be those best positioned to navigate the months ahead.

So yes, we live in interesting times. Political attention is intensifying. Fiscal policy may be poised for change. Consumer behaviour continues to evolve. And through it all, the resilience of this sector remains evident.

The coming weeks may well prove pivotal. Let us hope that momentum translates into meaningful action – before interesting times become irreversible ones.

Visit our website at www.catererlicensee.com to sign up for our twice weekly e-newsletter.

I can always be contacted at edit@catererlicensee.com