, 50 Leading Hospitality Businesses Call on Chancellor for URGENT Business Rates Support in Budget

Ahead of the upcoming Budget, 50 leading hospitality business have rallied behind UKHospitality, the single, authoritative voice for the hospitality sector, to submit a letter to the new Chancellor Rishi Sunak – calling for urgent support on business rates.

Pub, bar, restaurant and hotel groups including Greene King, Wagamama, Accor, Merlin Entertainment, Pizza Hut and J D Wetherspoon, are calling for immediate action to prevent further damage to a sector which pays more than £3 billion each year in business rates – four times more than it should be under an equitable system.

Kate Nicholls, UKHospitality Chief Executive, comments: : “Hospitality is a sector that touches people in communities all across the UK but is being harmed by an outdated business rates system that is simply not fit for purpose. Rising business rates bills mean hospitality businesses don’t have the cash to invest in jobs and revitalising high streets and rural communities. We urge the Chancellor to act at the upcoming Budget to help support the sector.

“The Government must push ahead and fulfil its promise on reform without further delay. We are determined to ensure that a future rates system benefits the hospitality sector, which has been disproportionately hit over the years.”

Quick Stats: